DUN: Repok rep highlights parking issue, poor road conditions

KUCHING (Nov 23): Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii has called on the ministry and related agencies to consider converting the site of the old Sarikei hospital into a public parking lot.

“The adjacent site of the old Sarikei Hospital at Lot 1066, Block 48, Sarikei Land District can be used as a public parking lot for the Sarikei Health Clinic,” he said in his State Budget 2024 debate speech during the State Legislative Assembly sitting here yesterday.

“Due to the lack of parking spaces at the health clinic, vehicles have to be parked at the side of the road and this has caused traffic congestion in the surrounding area.

“It also creates road safety issues for road users, thus, needs immediate attention from the relevant authorities,” he stressed.

Huang, who had presented the issue at a previous conference, remarked that no action has been taken by the concerned party, thus far.

Among other issues he raised during the State Legislative Assembly sitting was the bad road condition at Kim San intersection, Pan Borneo Highway.

His service centre team, he said, has been receiving complaints from the local residents about the poor road condition.

“The junction, also known as Chainage 43 to Chainage 44, have caused much inconveniences to road users due to the many potholes, uneven road surfaces and stagnant water.

“Although my service centre has submitted several complaints to the authorities regarding the state of the road, no action has been taken by the ministry or related agency,” he said.

“Take appropriate action to monitor, ensure that the roads are in good condition and do proper maintenance from time to time for the safety of all road users and to avoid untoward incidents,” he added.