Elderly man in Limbang feared missing after failing to return home from fishing

MIRI (Nov 23): A senior citizen from Rumah Sing Kerangan, Ulu Medamit in Limbang who went fishing Wednesday is feared missing after he failed to return home.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was activated today following a missing person report filed by the 76-year-old victim’s son-in-law.

“The son-in-law received a phone call at around 10.30pm on Nov 22 from his brother-in-law who informed that the victim, Jampi Ugai, had not returned home.

“The victim is said to have gone to the river to fish earlier that day around 4pm,” said Bomba.

Acting on the report lodged by the son-in-law, Bomba said four personnel from the Limbang fire station were deployed to the scene, located about 65km away, to commence the search.

The victim remains missing as of 2pm today.