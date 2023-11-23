Foreigner arrested after newborn’s body found by Batu Kawa dumpster

KUCHING (Nov 23): Police have arrested a 23-year-old female suspect in connection with the discovery of a newborn baby girl’s body by dumpsters in MJC, Batu Kawa last night.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement today said the suspect, a foreigner, was arrested by the police after they have gathered enough information regarding her whereabouts.

“The suspect is now being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body,” he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the police received a call from a member of the public about the discovery of the baby at 9.50pm.

“Immediately, our personnel from the district Criminal Investigations Department, the Batu Kawa police station and the Sarawak Contingent Headquarters headed to the scene to conduct their investigation,” he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the baby’s body was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

He advised the public not to make any negative speculations on the case which could cause confusion to the ongoing investigation.

He also urged those with information on the case to call the Padawan district police at 082-862233.