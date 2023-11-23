Thursday, November 23
In Kuching, driver slightly hurt after car lands on its side in front of house

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
A traffic policeman takes a photo of the car as residents look on. — Bomba photo

KUCHING (Nov 23): A driver somehow escaped with just light injuries after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Jalan Stutong Baru around 7am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said upon firefighters’ arrival at the scene, the car was found to have landed on its side in front of a house with the victim trapped inside.

“Within moments, rescuers from the Tabuan Jaya station managed to extricate the victim out of the car safely,” said the statement.

Also at the scene were paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital, who provided first aid to the victim.

She was later brought to the hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters ensured that the car was secure and the area safe for residents and other road users before leaving the scene.

