KDC locks tyres of those parking indiscriminately at multistorey car park

KAPIT (Nov 23): The Kapit District Council (KDC) is taking serious action against those parking indiscriminately at the Kapit Multistorey Car Park.

KDC enforcement officers are carrying out random inspections and vehicles found obstructing traffic flow will have their tyres locked.

To have their tyres released, owners would have to pay RM10 to the KDC Treasury Department during working hours from 8am to 5pm on Monday to Friday.

The RM12 million Kapit Multistorey Car Park opened to the public at the end of 2021.

It has 146 parking spaces for cars and 30 for motorcycles.