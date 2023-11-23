Kemaman by-election: Not possible for Malaysia to become a secular nation, says Umno sec-gen

CHUKAI (Nov 23): It is not possible that this country will become a secular country which separates national and state administration from Islam, said Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Asyraf said claims by PAS leaders that the administration of the unity government is heading towards making this country a secular country is just a lie.

What’s more, he said, this unity government was formed with the presence of Umno members of Parliament who would of course opposed if the matter was to be realised, as claimed.

“Umno struggled to place Islam as the official religion in the Federal Constitution. Malaysia can become a secular country if two-thirds of the members of Parliament agree to amend Article 3 of the Federal Constitution.

“Umno members will not be so dumb (as to support the amendment), similarly Muslims in Parti Keadlian Rakyat will also not be so stupid. The same goes to the eight MPs of Parti Amanah Negara to defend Islam. We still have faith, we still have Islam in us,” he said while speaking in Kampung Chabang, Kerteh near here, last night in conjunction with the Kemaman by-election.

Article 3 of the Federal Constitution stipulates that Islam is the official religion of the Federation, but other religions may be practised peacefully in any part of the Federation.

Asyraf said this country also has Malay rulers who have authority as the head of the Islamic religion in their respective states and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the states of Melaka, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territories.

“If the PAS tries to deceive the people that this country wants to become secular, we still have Malay Rulers. So it is not possible for this country to become a secular country,” he said.

The Kemaman by-election is a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Gen (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar representing PAS.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 28 for early voting and Dec 2 for polling day. – Bernama