KPDN Bintulu seizes controlled items worth RM1,820 from supermarket

BINTULU (Nov 23): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Bintulu branch seized 400 kilogrammes (kg) of refined white sugar and 272kg of cooking oil packets worth RM1,820 believed to have been hidden by a supermarket in Bintulu.

KPDN Bintulu chief Al Redzamani Abdul Razak said the raid was conducted following a viral complaint on social media yesterday over shortages of 1kg of cooking oil packets in the market.

He said the KPDN enforcement team was immediately deployed to investigate several supermarkets under Ops Sorok for any possible hoarding of controlled goods.

“An inspection at one of the supermarkets found that there were no subsidised cooking oil packets or sugar on its shelves.

“A follow-up investigation found that 272kg of cooking oil and 400kg of sugar packets were stored in a hidden room on the premises,” he said in a statement.

He said the supermarket involved was also asked to declare stock under Section 8 of the Supply Control Act 1961.

He said among the legal conditions that licensees must comply with is to ensure that supplies, especially controlled items, are always available at all times as stipulated in the Supply Control Regulations 1974 and the Supply Control Act 1974.

He said the case is being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961, and the supermarket involved can be fined a maximum of RM1 million or imprisoned for a maximum of three years, or both, if found guilty of hoarding controlled goods.