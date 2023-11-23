Len Talif: 655 ha of land in Kabo surveyed under Sect 6 of Land Code by Jan 2023

KUCHING (Nov 23): A total of 655 hectares, or 1,619 acres, involving 450 individual lots in the Kabo area of the Krian constituency had been surveyed under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code by January this year, said Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

Out of the total, 90 lots have already been granted land ownership titles, and the remaining 360 lots are still in the process.

“The remaining 377 hectares, or 932 acres, are pending measurement, as claimants are still in the determination and boundary marking process for their respective lots.

“A dialogue session with the concerned land claimants is scheduled for December to confirm their readiness before proceeding with the measurement of the remaining area,” he said.

According to Len, the Kabo area refers to the Sungai Krian and Sungai Kabo, Saratok areas that have been declared Bumiputera Communal Reserve (Agriculture) under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code dated Nov 2, 2015, covering an approximate area of 1,032 hectares, or 2,550 acres.

Gerawat said this in response to a question by Krian assemblyman Friday Belik during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here yesterday.

Adding on, Len said as of Oct 31 this year, a total of 35,635 hectares, or 88,052 acres have been approved for perimeter measurement under the NCR New Initiative.

“Out of this total, 32,705 hectares, or 80,814 acres have been successfully measured, with an additional 775 hectares, or 1,915 acres set to commence measurement in 2024 in the Ulu Melupa area, Krian, Saratok.

“Moreover, 18,504 hectares, or 45,723 acres have been gazetted as Bumiputera Communal Reserve (Agriculture) under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code,” he added.