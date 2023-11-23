Man dies while playing badminton in Miri

MIRI (Nov 23): A 51-year-old man died while playing badminton in a sports complex at Piasau Industrial area here last night.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the man was pronounced dead by the paramedics from Miri Hospital.

“Police received a report on the incident at 8.06pm.

“A check at the scene found no criminal elements and that no injuries were found on his body,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said police are investigating the case for sudden death and the public is reminded not make any speculation on the case, as it could jeopardise the investigation.

He also called on anyone with information related to the case to come forward to assist in the investigation.