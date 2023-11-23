Man in Miri nabbed after 5.7kg of drugs found in his possession

MIRI (Nov 23): Police arrested a 36-year-old man after he was found to be in possession of 5.7 kilogrammes of drugs yesterday.

Miri District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said that the suspect, a local, was detained at around 7pm at Jalan Kubu, here.

“The man, who was driving a car, was stopped by a team of personnel from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) for suspected involvement in drug trafficking activities.

“When checked, police found five green coloured packets containing drugs suspected to be Methamphetamine weighing 5,700g, estimated to be worth RM218,100,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson said the police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.