Minister: Water supply issue in Meradong to be resolved by Q2 2024

KUCHING (Nov 23): Water supply in the Meradong district will improve with the implementation of the ‘Central Region Project 1 Work Order 6’ (CR1 WO6), said Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said the project involved the proposed supply, delivery, and laying of the 600-mm nominal internal diameter pipeline from Bulat Junction to Temadak Reservoir, including all the associated work, which will be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

“For the information of the Honourable Member for Meradong, frequent water supply disruptions occur mostly due to pipe damage by third parties during the road construction of Pan Borneo Highway in that area.

“However, the water supply for Meradong district will be improved with the current implementation of CR1 WO6,” he added when responding to an oral question from Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing (Meradong-GPS) at the State Assembly today.

Dr Abdul Rahman was also asked about the scope of work and progress of the proposed supply, delivery, and lay of the 600-mm nominal internal diameter pipeline from Bulat Junction to Temadak Reservoir project.

In his reply, he said that the scope of works for the project includes pipe-laying works for 20km of 600-mm Mild Steel Cement Line (MSCL) pipes from Bulat Junction to Temadak Reservoir, and the project is now at 40.8 per cent completion.