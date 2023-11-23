Miri police confirm hoax bomb threat sent to international school

MIRI (Nov 23): Police have confirmed that a report was lodged on a bomb threat sent via email to an international school in Senadin here yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said upon sweeping the school compound for explosives, it was found that the threat was a hoax.

“As soon as we received the report, IPD Miri with the school’s assistance had taken immediate action by evacuating the children and staff to the assembly point located within the school’s compound,” he said.

Although the threat was a hoax, he said police and the school’s management have taken action to tighten security.

Alexson also urged parents and guardians not to panic or make speculations that could cause public nuisance and jeopardise the investigation.

Yesterday, SMK Kuching High sent students and staff for its afternoon session home early after receiving a similar threat, which turned out to be a hoax.

On Tuesday, St Joseph’s Private School also received a similar hoax email.

On the same day, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed 19 schools across the country received bomb threats via email with the name ‘TAKSTORER’, which is German for “disruptor of peace”.

They were sent through encrypted communication platform Beeble.com.