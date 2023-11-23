Sh Hasidah: State govt submits proposal to increase number of Sarawak representatives in Dewan Rakyat

KUCHING (Nov 23): The Sarawak government has submitted a proposal paper to the federal government to increase the number of Sarawak representatives in the Dewan Rakyat, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said the proposal is for up to 35 per cent of the parliamentary seats to be from both Sarawak and Sabah.

“Several meetings on this proposal, namely the Working Committee Meeting to Discuss Proposed Legislative Amendments Related to the Implementation of the Malaysia Agreement, were held on Aug 10 and Oct 30, 2023, at the Sarawak Federal Secretary’s Office and Sabah Federal Secretary’s Office respectively.

“Any decision made at the Working Group level will be brought up to the Technical Committee Meeting, and subsequently be presented to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Implementation Action Council, which will be chaired by the Prime Minister for the committee’s endorsement,” she said during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Christopher Gira (GPS-Tamin), who had asked for the current status of the 35 per cent representation negotiation.

She said the Sarawak government hoped that its proposal to increase the number of representatives from Sarawak and Sabah will be realised and endorsed by the committee and thereafter the amendment to Article 46 of the Federal Constitution be passed.

“This is to ensure a balanced representation in the Dewan Rakyat, in accordance with the spirit and the intention of the formation of Malaysia in 1963,” she said.

Currently, Sarawak and Sabah have 25 per cent MP representation in Parliament.

Earlier, Sharifah Hasidah told the august House that the Sarawak government had successfully achieved several agreements with the federal government throughout the MA63 exercise.

Among them, she said, were restoring Sarawak’s status as an equal partner in the formation of Malaysia in 1963 through an amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution in 2021; and amendment of Article 160 of the Federal Constitution in particular the amendment to the interpretation of the expression ‘Federation’ in the Federal Constitution, which incorporated MA63 and its annexes as part of the Federal Constitution.

“Amendment to Article 161A of the Federal Constitution empowers the State to determine a more complete interpretation of ‘native’ to ensure that no race is left out. Following this amendment, the Interpretation Ordinance, 2005 (Cap. 61) was amended in February 2022 to update the list of native races recognised in the state.

“This amendment also allows children from mixed marriages where one of the parents is a native to be recognised as a native subject to conditions and requirements imposed by the DUN. The amendment to the Interpretation Ordinance, 2005 (Cap. 61) came into force on 1st November 2023,” she said.

She also said the state government had succeeded in its demand to have a representative on the Inland Revenue Board Malaysia as provided for in paragraph 24 (1) of the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report.

Before this appointment, the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (Amendment) Act, 2023 was passed in Parliament on Oct 11, 2023, to provide for the appointment of a representative from Sarawak as a permanent member of the board.

“The Sabah Public Works Department and Sarawak Public Works Department have also been recognised as Technical Departments under Treasury Instruction 182, which gives power to the departments to administer federal government development projects implemented in Sabah and Sarawak with a project value limit not exceeding RM50 million.

“This recognition was also extended to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Sabah and Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Sarawak,” she said.

She pointed out that the Sarawak government has also successfully increased the amount of the Special Grant up to RM300 million as an interim payment from 2023.

“This interim grant will be adopted until a formula can be finalised and a new amount can be agreed by both parties.

“This is certainly a great achievement to the Sarawak government, in addition to the previous successful negotiations with the federal government,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah said the Sarawak government will continue to negotiate with the federal government to fulfil the remaining demands as stipulated under MA63.

“This exercise of negotiation is moving progressively forward, therefore, there shall be no timeframe as to how long the Sarawak government negotiates.

“Should there be any necessity for the state government to negotiate further with the federal government to any other encroachment to Sarawak rights, the state will continue to pursue to safeguard its rights under the Federal Constitution and MA63,” she stressed.