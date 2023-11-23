New Jepak rep wants skills training institution in Bintulu

KUCHING (Nov 23): Newly elected Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee is asking the state government to build a skills training institution in Bintulu to equip Jepak youth with appropriate skills according to their marketability.

This step, he said, is to strengthen Jepak’s youth with relevant skills and in accordance with the demands of the local industrial market, both existing and newly developing.

He said this is in view that Bintulu will be the focus for the state’s new Carbon Absorption, Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) industry as well as the production of hydrogen and other biofuels.

Therefore, he believes that new challenges will arise that require or demand new approaches and solutions.

“We need to be smart to manage the prime challenge with a more creative and innovative strategy.

“It covers a wide range, whether it touches on the aspects of job opportunities, investment and employment as well as education up to the aspect of social well-being,” he pointed out in his maiden speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) when debating the 2024 Budget yesterday.

Iskandar said Bintulu is one of the most important towns in Sarawak and a contributor to the economy and prosperity that has been planned by the state.

Therefore, as a representative of the Jepak state constituency, he said he will do his best in facing the rapid development in Bintulu.

“In addition, it is hoped that the Jepak Jaya development project will make the city of Bintulu more progressive and dynamic. This is evidenced by the construction of the new Bintulu Division administrative centre.

“Meanwhile, the Bintulu-Jepak bridge will boost development and economic activities in the Jepak area,” he added.

He also said that Jepak Jaya will be developed as a new commercial centre equipped with all basic facilities including housing.

Touching on Bintulu Port, Iskandar said the taking-over of the port by the state government will herald more development in Bintulu.

He expressed confidence that the Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will succeed in putting Bintulu Port on a par with other international ports by turning it into a transport hub in the Asia Pacific region.

Regarding the 2024 State Budget, he described it as having the spirit of the people as it is oriented towards the well-being and welfare of rural communities.

“Here we will see that there will be developments in terms of infrastructure, basic facilities such as water supply and electricity and others.

“What’s interesting is this budget also focuses on teenagers and youth, as students in public and private institutions of higher learning (IPTA & IPTS) will receive vouchers worth RM500 and free laptops, assistance with school uniforms and school equipment, free tuition fees and other facilities.

“This shows the government’s concern for the youth to ensure that all their needs in gaining knowledge are always supported towards producing youth who will be leaders in the future,” he said.