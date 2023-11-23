Newborn’s body found by Batu Kawa dumpster

KUCHING (Nov 23): The body of a baby, believed to only be several days old, was found by dumpsters in MJC Batu Kawa around midnight Thursday.

According to sources, the baby’s body was discovered by a passerby intending to throw rubbish in a dumpster.

A video of the heartbreaking discovery was posted on social media showing the lifeless naked baby lying in a foetal position on the ground surrounded by rubbish.

One of the baby’s hands can be seen on top of a discarded instant coffee packet.

A piece of fabric can be seen wrapped around the baby’s neck.

As of the time of writing, the baby’s gender could not be ascertained.

Police at the scene later transported the body to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

The police have been contacted for more information.