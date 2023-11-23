Prime mover truck in Samalaju damaged in fire

SAMALAJU (Nov 23): The cabin interior of a prime mover truck caught fire at Samalaju Industrial Port this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said the Samalaju fire station received a distress call about the fire at 11.50am.

Upon the arrival of firefighters at the scene, the fire had been extinguished by the Samalaju Industrial Port personnel using three units of fire extinguishers.

The fire had caused 30 per cent damage to the cabin interior of the truck.

Fortunately, no injury was reported in the incident and the whole operation ended at 12.15pm.