Procedures of changing land status in Inanam questioned

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 23): Parti Warisan (Warisan) questioned the procedure of changing land status in Sabah, whether it can be done without notices.

Its Kota Kinabalu secretary, Loi Kok Liang, said there is a case in Inanam where two lots of land with different titles have been merged into one lot without any notice from the Lands and Surveys Department.

“A businessman applied for a Temporary Occupancy Licence (TOL) for a piece of government reserve land next to his land, but was rejected.

“The businessman, Henry Chu, has been operating his spare parts business in the area for eight years and keen to expand by applying a TOL in the government reserve lot next to his land.

“When he applied for the TOL for the 0.3-acre land, the status was still a government reserve land. However, he recently found out that the said lot had been merged with another lot, which we believed has a native title.

“My question is, can a government reserve land be given to an individual? If yes, what are the procedures? Shouldn’t the relevant authorities, like Lands and Surveys Department, issue notice?” he asked.

Loi, who visited Henry in Inanam on Thursday, said the purpose of highlighting the issue is seeking clarification.

Although the Lands and Surveys Department has replied Henry’s letter and application, Loi, however said there are some confusions on the land status that is supposed to be two different lots belonging to an individual and a government reserve, and now merged into one lot.

“I want some explanation from the government because we want to know what are the procedures of this kind of issue,” he added.