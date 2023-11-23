Rep proposes condo-type housing for Bukit Assek redevelopment

KUCHING (Nov 23): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has put forth a visionary proposal to incorporate affordable housing condominiums into the masterplan of the Bukit Assek Redevelopment.

Speaking on the escalating housing costs in Sibu, Chieng emphasised the pressing need for accessible housing options.

“Nowadays, given the soaring housing costs, many middle-terraced houses in Sibu are priced at RM400,000 and above.

“Therefore, many house owners, who are still staying in the redevelopment zone, may struggle to afford new housing even after receiving land acquisition compensation,” he said.

“To address this social concern, I would like to propose that LCDA (Land Custody and Development Authority) incorporate condominium-type affordable housing priced at no more than RM300,000 into the masterplan of the Bukit Assek Redevelopment.

“With that, during the land acquisition process, priority should be given to current house owners, particularly those residing within the redevelopment area, to opt for these affordable housing condominiums,” he added.

Chieng raised this proposal when debating on the Supply (2024) Bill, 2023 at the State Legislative Assembly today.

In addition to the housing initiative, Chieng also proposed the establishment of a state-of-the-art convention centre within the Bukit Assek Redevelopment zone.

Emphasising that it is aligned with the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, Chieng said he envisioned a facility that caters to international events, including performing arts showcases, dinner banquets, competitions, musical concerts, exhibitions, and more.

“The suggested location ideally borders the lake, featuring a creatively designed modern structure complemented by ample parking space and beautifully landscaped gardens spread across a 10-acre area within the Bukit Assek Redevelopment zone.

“Therefore, I propose to LCDC the inclusion of a convention centre in the masterplan for Bukit Assek Redevelopment,” he said.

Chieng expressed gratitude for the support received from various art and cultural associations in Sibu, which signified the importance of collaboration.

Representatives from Sibu Contemporary Arts Association, Persatuan Penggiat Orkestra Yun Yang Sibu, Sibu Photographers Association, Persatuan Kaligrafi Cina Sibu, Persatuan Puisi Dan Seni Khat Cina Rejang, Chinese Ink Painting Society Sibu, The Photographic Society of Sibu, Persatuan Melayu Melanau Bersatu, Persatuan Melanau Sibu, Hornland Dance Theatre and Sarawak Chinese Cultural Association have pledged their support for the proposed convention centre, he said.