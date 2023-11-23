Sabah to present Budget on Friday

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 23): State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun on Thursday received and made the final revision to the 2024 Budget Book, which is themed “Sabah Teguh, Rakyat Terbela” and will be presented during the State Assembly sitting here on Friday.

The 2024 Budget Book was handed over by State Ministry of Finance (MoF) Permanent Secretary Datuk Sofian Alfian Nair with Deputy Permanent Secretary (Development) Chee Shok Ting, Undersecretary of the Budget Division Mohd Faizal bin Mohd Tahir, State Sales Tax Division Undersecretary Evina Brenda Majimbun, Finance Advisor to the Chief Minister, Datuk Peter Thien, and other ministry officials.