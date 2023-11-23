SDEC signs partnership with South Korean foundation

KUCHING (Nov 23): Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) Berhad signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) with Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN) of the Republic of Korea yesterday for the promotion of global collaboration between both parties in the areas of digital transformation and innovation.

The signing in Kuala Lumpur was witnessed live via Zoom by Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi from Kuching.

Signing on behalf of SDEC was chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman while GDIN’s signatory was its president and chief executive officer Jongkap Kim.

Also present at the signing ceremony were SDEC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and representatives from GDIN namely programme lead Hyunwoo Cho and programme manager Ryan Oh.

“The agreement spells out the desire of both parties to promote partnership and collaboration in innovation and digital transformation by supporting and developing investment cooperation, assisting global market expansion of digital technology companies from Sarawak and Korea, as well as enhancing the exchange of highly-skilled talents and high potential entrepreneurs,” SDEC said in a press statement.

These collaborations are achieved through activities such as investment events and programmes; bilateral sourcing, support and facilitation for companies wishing to expand to the global market; potential establishment of a bilateral investment mechanism; and knowledge sharing activities focusing on digital technology, tech ecosystem, private equity, venture capital investment, and other topics of mutual interest.

Other activities include the creation of a collaborative facility (Global Tech Studio) participated by digital technology ecosystem players as well as other forms of liaison and cooperation activities that may be mutually agreed upon.

Sudarnoto said the agreement aligns seamlessly with the Sarawak government’s aspiration to transform the region into a modern, high-income powerhouse.

“By tapping into the ideas, technical know-how and vision of developed country such as South Korea, Sarawak is better prepared to help accelerate the uptake of digital technology in the public and private sectors and among start-ups, business community and industries,” he said.

“The Sarawak government through SDEC ensures that we collaborate with partners who are leaders in the industry to provide comprehensive guidance and share best practices. SDEC looks forward to engaging with a community of like-minded change makers who will all work together towards achieving our shared goals of economic prosperity and social inclusivity.”

GDIN is an independent foundation registered under the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea.

SDEC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the state government, was formed in January 2018.

Its objectives are to revolutionise Sarawak’s economy and industries, as well as to spur socio-economic growth and advancement.

To know more, visit www.sdec.com.my.