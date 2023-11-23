SDNU president: Evaluate relevance of varsity courses to match future needs of industries

KUCHING (Nov 23): State-owned universities must evaluate the viability and potential success of their offered courses to match the future needs of industries, said Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

A feasibility study and research, he said, is essential in order to reduce the number of unemployed graduates and job dissatisfaction among young employees.

This study, he added, would provide the state government with some insights in improving and fine-tuning its policies and programmes.

“In that way, the mismatching between tertiary institution courses and needs of industries can be avoided,” he said when asked on the Sarawak government’s plan to offer free tertiary education to Sarawakian students by 2026.

“While I welcome the free university opportunity for Sarawakians taking up courses in any state-owned tertiary institutions, I hope the relevant ministries and institutions also look into the course-job matching and graduates’ employability aspects,” said Mawan, also the Advisor of Premier of Sarawak for the Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development.

“Otherwise, the initiative to provide such free tertiary education will create a situation where there will be a glut of university graduates and a drastic increase in unemployment rate.”

Adding on, the Pakan assemblyman pointed out the importance of creating ample employment opportunities in tandem with the steady growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), industries, and economy activities.

“It is our shared responsibility to ensure that the tertiary courses match with the needs of current industries, and therefore, a control mechanism must be put in place to ensure that the glut of unemployed graduates is eliminated, or at least reduced in the future.

“Of course, members of the Dayak community, particularly folks from the rural areas, lauded such news or move by the Sarawak government (on free tertiary education), especially so when they are having financial burden at the material time,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the current shortage of veterinarians in the state, he said this can be resolved by increasing student intake for veterinary service courses at universities and by initiating engagement or smart collaboration with overseas universities in that particular field.

He also expressed his hope for a training centre for veterinary experts to be set up in Sarawak.

When closing the Pesta Benak in Sri Aman on Oct 1, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expressed his optimism that the Sarawak government would be able to offer free tertiary education at state-owned universities by the year 2026 given the state’s economic strength.