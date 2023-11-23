Set aside allocation for local authorities in next S’wak Budget, Tiong tells august House

KUCHING (Nov 23): Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Dudong) has proposed that an allocation be set aside for rural district councils and municipal councils in the next Sarawak Budget.

He said these councils have been facing challenges due to insufficient funding and that the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government should consider their funding needs.

“If they were to solely rely on assessment tax collected by rural councils, the budget required to upgrade basic infrastructure in rural areas would undoubtedly fall drastically short.

“Therefore, I would like to propose, if feasible, that an additional budget be allocated in the next year (state budget) or even this year for this matter.

”I am also writing to the ministry to request for guidance on the proposal and funding for the rural councils, and if feasible, the municipal councils as well,” he said when debating the 2024 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He also suggested that the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government to appeal to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Finance Minister, to consider channeling certain funds to the rural district councils or even municipal councils, which are responsible for the upgrading and resurfacing of roads, as well as the upgrading of undersized drainage systems in town areas.

“This is of utmost importance because we must at least demonstrate or show to the people on the ground that we are taking action or making improvements to basic infrastructure.

“If we don’t, they will never be content because even if we provide them with RM10,000 in assistance per household, no one will appreciate us, as they have suffered much more than that,” he said.

Tiong told the august House that due to insufficient funding, rural district councils and municipal councils have encountered difficulties in assisting the local government in improving infrastructure such as drainage system, road widening and street lighting installation in rural areas, amongst others.

“Most of the affected areas are in rural regions and are impacting the residents in longhouses and villages.

“I have even seen for myself the excessively narrow access roads in rural areas, where two cars cannot pass through at the same time. To make matters worse, when they met halfway, one of the cars was forced to reverse (to give way),” he said.

He said he had also witnessed an argument breaking out between two drivers because neither of them wanted to give way.

“Consequently, upon checking with them, they informed me that this issue is not new and has been an ongoing problem for years.

“They have consistently brought it to the attention of the Sibu Rural District Council, only to be told that they lack the funds to make improvements,” he said.