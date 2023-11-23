Shanghai businessmen keen to invest in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 23): Shanghai businessmen have expressed their interest to invest in the tourism and property development sectors in Sabah.

The potential investors made known their serious intention to Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew during a courtesy call on her at her office on Wednesday.

They sought her advice on securing support from the State Government for their business investment proposals.

“The State Government is an investor-friendly government and welcomes viable investments which bring economic benefits to Sabah and generate job opportunities for the people.

“We will do everything possible to ensure a conducive business environment. We look forward to your proposed business plans for the government’s consideration,” Liew told a delegation from Dresser Wayne Fuel Equipment (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

The company’s representatives, Sun Hai Zhen and Ralph Fan, said they have set their sights on Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home Programme, solar energy investment and bird’s nest production in Sabah. Shanghai businessmen are keen to participate in the Second Home Programme, according to them.

Local investor Dinawa Island Sdn Bhd are upbeat about bringing in investors from China who are eyeing the tourism sector in Sabah and looking at the possibility of building future resorts here.

“Following the reopening of international borders, we have received a lot of inquiries from Chinese nationals who wish to participate in the Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home Programme.

“For our side, we are working on packaging Sabah’s properties to be incorporated into the programme,” said Johnny Ong Tek Kin who is the director of Dinawa Island Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Prof Gu Benjian, who is the director of the Shanghai Badaitou Painting and Calligraphy Institute, suggested a joint exhibition of paintings and calligraphy pieces by artists and calligraphers from Shanghai and Sabah in Kota Kinabalu.

“I will bring veteran artists and calligraphers to Sabah for an artistic exchange,” said the professional artist.

Also present was the ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary I, Mary Malangking.