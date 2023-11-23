Sibu cashier loses RM3,399 to Macau scam

SIBU (Nov 23): A 26 year-old female cashier lodged a police report after she was conned of RM3,399 to a Macau scam.

The victim was browsing on Instagram on Nov 20 when she came across an advertisement offering cheap brand bags.

Interested, the victim contacted the suspect and was told to pay an upfront of RM200 in order to get the bag.

After transferring RM200 to a given account, the victim was told of a lucky draw which promised big prizes.

She also expressed interest to join the lucky draw contest, and not long after, was told that she won one of the top prizes.

However, to claim the prize, she would need to pay processing charges and other fees.

On the same day, she made three online transfers totalling RM3,399 to a given account and waited for the prize, but it never came.

When she enquired, the suspect told her to pay more charges.

It was then she realised she was duped before lodging the police report.