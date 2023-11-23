Sibu man claims trial to sexually assaulting 10-year-old neighbour

SIBU (Nov 23): A 54-year-old man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of sexual assault against a minor.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children 2017, which provides for a maximum 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction.

According to the charge, he physically sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl, who is his neighbour, on Jan 1, 2023 at 10.30am in an abandoned building on the outskirts of town.

Judge Marutin Pagan allowed the accused to be released on RM6,000 bail with one local surety.

He is to appear in court again on Jan 9, 2024 for pre-trial case management.

Deputy public prosecutor David Bakit prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel.