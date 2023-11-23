Soon Koh: PSB needs to work with GPS for Sarawak’s interests

KUCHING (Nov 23): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) need to work together for the state’s political unity, stability, and solidarity, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The PSB president said the party recognises that at this crucial stage of Sarawak’s development, these are important elements that cannot be faulted and should be targets to aim for.

“People occupying positions of leadership and influence should lead their followers and their people to these ideals.

“We are therefore ready to give full support and to rally behind the GPS government under the capable leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We are also giving full support to the Unity Government at federal level under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said when debating the Sarawak Budget 2024 during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said the country’s present political environment should convince everyone of the need to reassess political roles in more realistic perspectives and with greater political responsibility.

He said this is particularly true with the increasing forces of religious and racial extremism threatening the country.

“The choice in front of us is obvious, people of all races and religions must rally behind the Unity Government at federal level under Prime Minster Anwar to enable him to carry out his objectives of Malaysia Madani and at state level People’s First GPS government under the visionary Sarawak Premier, to enable him to realise his Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) to bring about a high-income society and a developed state for Sarawak,” he said.

However, Wong said elected representatives must continue to dutiful play the role of providing checks and balances in helping the government.

He stressed all elected representatives have an important responsibility in speaking out on behalf of the legitimate concerns and interests of the people.

“We must be armed with facts and figures to point out why it is that certain policies or programmes or projects are not right, are unfair or unjust, or they may adversely affect the interests of the people and how to work for suitable changes.

“To us, those problems and issues which can be solved must be solved without delays and those issues such as seeking equality, justice, and fair play for all communities which are more sensitive and which cannot be solved immediately must be collectively deliberated to secure a

dignified compromise and a workable consensus,” he said.

As such he said it is best for PSB and GPS to sit down quietly and rationally to resolve issues and problems through the spirit of cooperation and goodwill.

More importantly, Wong said everyone must not be shackled by racial emotions.

“We must open ourselves to a broader, more encompassing Sarawakian perspective, rather than getting trapped in a narrow parochial and communal tunnel vision.

“In fact, all that is necessary is a little give and take, a little concern for each other’s feelings, a lot of sincerity and care, and a strong conviction in our minds that we truly want and value unity for the good of ourselves and for our future generations.

“At the same time, we also must take into account the fact that we are in a multiracial and multireligious society with different races having their own pride and sensitivities and their respective interests and demands,” he said.

As Abang Johari had said he stands to be guided and corrected in policies and projects while hoping those in the know come forward to help as he is willing to listen, Wong said Sarawak has a leader who is understanding, passionate, committed, and accessible.

The PSB president said his party should therefore join with GPS to strive for shared visions with the Premier to achieve common goals for a common good.