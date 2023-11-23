Student killed after car crashes into roadside tree in Miri

MIRI (Nov 23): A 21-year-old student of a private university here was killed after her car crashed into a roadside tree at Jalan Taman Tunku at 3.44pm yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim, who sustained serious injuries to her head, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Miri Hospital.

“The victim was heading towards Taman Tunku from city centre.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the victim was said to have lost control of her vehicle and skidded to the left side of the road before crashing into a tree on the roadside,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the victim’s car was badly damaged in the incident.

Police are investigating the case under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.