Tebedu rep: Expand RM500 book voucher aid to S’wakian varsity, college students from middle-income group

KUCHING (Nov 23): The Sarawak government has been asked to consider expanding the RM500 book voucher assistance to include Sarawakian university and college students from the middle-income group.

Dr Simon Sinang Bada (GPS-Tebedu) said this is to enable more Sarawakian students to benefit from this initiative.

“The assistance for RM500 book vouchers for Sarawakian students from public and private higher learning institutions need to be looked into and reconsidered because it is not in line with the intention of the initiative stated in the 2024 Budget that is: ‘We recognise the need for us to mitigate the cost of living pressures among the low and middle income groups especially when it comes to bearing the cost of our children’s education’,” he said when debating the 2024 State Budget speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He proposed that eligible students be expanded to the middle-income group category where the income falls between RM2,992.50 and RM8,999 so that more Sarawakian students could benefit from this initiative.

“Let us be mindful that they are our future leaders, and they will inherit our chair and our position here,” he said, adding that this proposal should also include the free laptop assistance for Sarawakian higher learning students.

Dr Simon also appealed to the Sarawak government to consider reviewing the allowance of community leaders, village chiefs and councillors in the state.

He said at present, the allowance they received does not commensurate with their duties and responsibilities.

“Right now, the monthly allowance of a community leader and village chief is RM1,300 and RM900 respectively while a councillor receives only RM300,” he said.

He said based on the definition of the national poverty level, anyone who earns between RM980 and RM2,208 belonged to the B40 group and they can fall into the hardcore poor group.

“This means that the village chief and community leader’s allowance belong to the poor group.

“I believe that our Premier is a person who is very caring and loving. I therefore appeal to him as the finance minister to consider reviewing the allowance of community leaders, village chiefs and councillors,” he said.