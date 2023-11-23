The Corliss Residence : An Ideal Investment Opportunity

STRATEGICALLY located between the exclusive members-only NorthBank Club by Ibraco, and the prestigious, sought after private school offering top-notch education opportunities, Tunku Putra-HELP School, in Kuching’s flourishing, investment-friendly and all-inclusive township, The NorthBank, is Ibraco Berhad’s newest addition – The Corliss Residence.

Aptly themed on life embracing serenity, this high-rise urban sanctuary provides residents with a tranquil escape amidst the bustling cityscape, whilst seamlessly blending nature’s tranquillity with modern luxury.

Spread across a 4.256-acre tract, The Corliss Residence comprises two 12- storey towers housing a total of 330 serviced apartments. Boasting eight different unit types, ranging from the intimate 452 square feet studios for individuals staying alone, to the expansive 1,414 square feet residences for families staying under the same roof, the development caters to diverse lifestyle preferences.

The Loft Studio unit introduces an innovative living experience with its studio duplex design, separating the living area on the lower level from the bedroom on the upper level, enabling more privacy and comfort.

The Sky Garden on each floor, strategically positioned opposite every lift area, offers a stimulating view with an aura of freshness the moment one steps out of the lift. These gardens serve as serene havens for relaxation and community bonding.

A leisure promenade walkway along a scenic waterway at the rear, with meandering trails on one side and seatings on the other, enhances the overall sense of tranquillity for residents.

The Corliss Residence’s location’s exceptional connectivity facilitates easy access to major road networks leading to the upcoming medical and educational hub of Kota Samarahan, the bustling township of Tabuan Tranquility, and other major townships; essential amenities, vibrant commercial hubs, and essentially, an efficient transportation network.

The upcoming Sarawak Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) promises seamless commuting to the Kuching City Centre and other urban areas with a station conveniently located within The NorthBank itself.

The NorthBank’s investment appeal is substantiated by an upcoming specialist hospital, part of the future expansion plan, offering a complete range of medical facilities to provide immediate care to the community.

The fully taken-up shop units add to the growing offerings of retail, services, offices, and F&B outlets, contributing to the township’s flourishing landscape.

To explore The Corliss Residence and the offerings of The NorthBank, join us at the launch event on November 25–26 from 10am–5pm.

Alternatively, visit our website at www.ibraco.com or

www.thenorthbank.com, call 082-361 111, or follow Ibraco Berhad on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.