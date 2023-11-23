Three arrested for drug-related offences in Bau

KUCHING (Nov 23) Police have arrested two men in a raid at Kampung Stenggang in Bau after they were found to be in possession of drugs.

Bau district police chief DSP Jawai Francis Kemas in a statement last night said the raid was conducted by the police under ‘Ops Tapis Khas’ at around 3.30am on Nov 21.

“During the raid, we also managed to seize two packets containing crystalline substance believed to be dangerous drugs from the suspects,” said Jawai, adding that the suspected were also tested positive for drugs.

Jawai said the suspects, aged 29 and 30, are being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession.

In a separate raid, Jawai said a 27-year-old suspect was also arrested at the village and brought to the district police headquarters where he was tested positive for drugs.

She added that the suspect is being investigated under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse.