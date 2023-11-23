Two men in Kuching fined RM2,000 for obstructing duty of police

KUCHING (Nov 23): Two men were each fined RM2,000 in default three months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after they pleaded guilty to obstructing the duty of police by attempting to hit police vehicles to escape inspection.

Kueh Kwang Yong, 32, and Khairul Azman Mohd Ariffin, 40, each made the plea before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan after a charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code was read to them.

The indictment carries a jail term of not more than two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both upon conviction.

They committed the offence at Jalan Tabuan at around 10.45pm on Oct 27, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a team of police was conducting a patrol around Jalan Tabuan when they saw a suspicious black car.

When the police tried to inspect the car, the driver of the car immediately started the vehicle and drove off.

The police then called for backup and a high speed car chase ensued.

While passing through an alley, the black car tried to hit two police vehicles but was unsuccessful when the driver lost control and crashed into a parked car on the road shoulder.

During the incident, two men, Kueh and Khairul, exited the car and fled to a residential area on foot, but were then caught by the police before being taken to the police station.

Investigations found that the two of them had obstructed the duties of police by running away when they were about to be inspected and tried to hit police vehicles.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while Kueh and Khairul were unrepresented by a counsel.