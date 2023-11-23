Thursday, November 23
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Two schools in Bakam hit by flash floods after continuous heavy rain overnight

Two schools in Bakam hit by flash floods after continuous heavy rain overnight

0
By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

APM Miri personnel checking on the water level at SMK Agama Miri.

MIRI (Nov 23): Continuous heavy rain overnight has caused flash floods at SMK Agama Miri and SJKC Tukau Miri in Bakam this morning.

Despite the situation, no evacuation was ordered and the schools remained open.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri) in a statement said that the water levels at the schools’ compound were about one-feet.

“The main road to both schools is still passable, including to small vehicles,” it added.

APM Miri said it had advised road users and those living in the vicinity to remain caution and to evacuate should the situation becomes dangerous for them.

Recommended Posts