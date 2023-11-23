Two schools in Bakam hit by flash floods after continuous heavy rain overnight

MIRI (Nov 23): Continuous heavy rain overnight has caused flash floods at SMK Agama Miri and SJKC Tukau Miri in Bakam this morning.

Despite the situation, no evacuation was ordered and the schools remained open.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri) in a statement said that the water levels at the schools’ compound were about one-feet.

“The main road to both schools is still passable, including to small vehicles,” it added.

APM Miri said it had advised road users and those living in the vicinity to remain caution and to evacuate should the situation becomes dangerous for them.