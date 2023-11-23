Utility Ministry urged to look into redesigning Sibu’s water supply system

KUCHING (Nov 23): The Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication should look into redesigning the water supply system in Sibu, including Sibujaya, said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Dudong).

He said following meetings with the Sibu Water Board, where he was shown the current system, the present design was based on older designs, which had a lot of shortcomings.

“Even some of the officers have admitted this to me. According to them, this is what was proposed. But for what reason they didn’t take it into consideration, we do not know.

“If this issue does not get resolved, the grassroots will surely voice out even more and they will accuse the government of not caring about the low-income group.

“So, I would like to appeal that we must not let this issue drag out any further. We must come out with some directions to resolve it,” he said when debating the 2024 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

Tiong, who is Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said the people are concerned about the unacceptable water supply situation occurring in a significantly populated area like Sibujaya.

“For years and years of low water pressure, they have not been able to receive adequate water pressure especially during the peak periods when everybody is at home.

“Terrace houses are also suffering from low water pressure in the Sibujaya area, even during the daytime,” he said, adding that those at shop lots have also highlighted their plight of needing to bring water up and down flights of stairs in order to have water.

He thanked Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi for improving the Sibujaya water supply system in the last year.

“Unfortunately, it is not enough. There are still flats where every evening they need to carry water from the ground floor to the fourth floor for their children to shower and to do their cooking.

“When they shower, they would need to ration and use just half the pail. Some of them are even forced to save money to install electric pumps to bring water from the ground floor to the top floor.

“This also adds on the additional electric cost for the residents. How can we not understand the unhappiness and unsatisfactory here?” he asked.