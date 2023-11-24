ACS backs out of TVS Christmas programme after song request denied

KUCHING (Nov 24): The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) has rejected an invitation to participate in TVS’ Christmas programme next week after the television station turned down the association’s request to change one of the carols.

In a letter to the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) dated Nov 13, ACS said it had requested that TVS replace the song ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ with ‘O Holy Night’ but it was turned down.

TVS had reasoned, it said, that it was due to “religious elements and also due to the protocol from LPF (Lembaga Penapisan Filem) and MCMC (Malaysian Communication & Multimedia Commission)”.

The association pointed out that it had requested that the song be changed because “Christmas is about Christ. There is no Christmas without Christ”.

The ‘A Christmas Carol, Sarawak in Diversity’ programme, which is endorsed by Unifor, was scheduled to be held on Dec 3 here.

When contacted today, ACS chairman Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute said he was saddened that the letter had been leaked on social media and declined to comment further.

Unifor and TVS are expected to issue a statement on the issue today.

In the meantime, sources claimed that the Christmas programme has been “postponed indefinitely”.

The event planned to set a record for the most Christmas carollers in Malaysia.