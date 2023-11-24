Anwar coy on talks of a Cabinet reshuffle

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 24): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar, who has led the Unity Government in administering the country for one year, is keeping his cards close to his chest on a Cabinet reshuffle.

Met by reporters at a Thanksgiving Ceremony in conjunction with One Year of Madani Government Administration here last night, Anwar was asked whether there would be a Cabinet reshuffle in January.

“Why January, why not December?” Anwar jokingly replied without commenting further.

Rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle were in the mill following the passing of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali is currently acting in the role. — Bernama