Bomba rescues six trapped in flood in SK Ulu Nyalau

BINTULU (Nov 24): Six individuals, including a child, trapped in SK Ulu Nyalau due to flood were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) today.

Bomba Zone 5 Bintulu chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said during the monitoring operation in the flood-affected area at SK Ulu Nyalau and Kampung Ulu Nyalau, the Bomba team from the Samalaju station found six civilians unable to leave the school premises due to the road being submerged in flood waters.

“The department then took action, transporting all the victims on a rescue boat to a safe area in an operation that took almost three hours – from 8.55am to 11.10am,” he said.

The ongoing monitoring indicated rising water levels, with conditions expected to worsen if rain continues and high tides occur at night, he added.

Wan Kamarudin advised residents of Kampung Ulu Nyalau to stay safe and contact Bomba if water level rises further.

It is also understood that, as of time of writing, no evacuation centre had been opened in the Ulu Nyalau area.