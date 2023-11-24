Bukit Assek rep: Persistent traffic congestion in Sibu needs immediate solution

KUCHING (Nov 24): The State Legislative Assembly was told yesterday that urgent intervention is necessary to address the persistent traffic congestion in Sibu.

According to Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, the congestion does not only occur during festive periods but is a daily challenge for residents.

He highlighted that key roads like Jalan Tong Sang, Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai, Jalan Wong King Huo, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng, Jalan Oya, Jalan Deshon and others were always congested without signs of improvement.

“The escalating number of vehicles in Sibu has not been met with new connecting roads, particularly within the jurisdiction of the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), it is exacerbating the problem.

“I have conveyed this concern many times to relevant authorities, actively seeking funding from the Ministry of Transport Sarawak channelled through Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), to conduct thorough research on traffic patterns, especially in high-traffic zones,” he said.

“While the GPS Sarawak government has approved three new linked roads and two expanded dual carriageways under the Rancangan Malaysia Ke-13 (13th Malaysia Plan), regrettably, these projects might not address the pressing issues immediately.

“What’s urgently needed are comprehensive Sibu Traffic Masterplan and solutions devised by urban planning and traffic experts to address Sibu’s persistent traffic challenges,” he added, pointing out that this was his second time raising the request for Sibu Traffic Masterplan, after his maiden speech on the debate on the Head of State’s address on May 20, 2022.

In addition to traffic concerns, Chieng also spoke about the sluggish progress of the Jalan Oya expansion project (Phase 1) into dual carriageway.

He noted criticisms regarding the drainage design and emphasised that the project, initially slated for completion in February 2024, is significantly behind schedule.

“I strongly urge the relevant agency to investigate promptly. Further delays could be detrimental to the public, who continue to endure daily traffic congestion,” he added.

Turning his attention to air travel, Chieng highlighted the exorbitant prices of air tickets from Sibu to West Malaysia and the imminent suspension of the AirAsia Sibu-Singapore direct flight.

“This concern isn’t merely about travel convenience; it strikes at the heart of accessibility and fairness for our people. Flight frequencies are dwindling, while ticket prices continue to rise.”

In this regard, he called upon the federal Ministry of Transport to intervene, emphasising the broader impact of soaring prices on local tourism, economic growth and the livelihoods of residents who depend on West Malaysia travel for various necessities.

The suspension of AirAsia Sibu-Singapore direct flight will take effect at the end of February 2024, said Chieng.

“I seek both federal and state Ministry of Transport for assistance. AirAsia should consider reducing the frequency of the Singapore-Sibu flight rather than suspending it entirely.

“The counterproposal to reduce flights from four to two or three weekly retains its relevance for businessmen, locals employed or studying in Singapore, and significantly promotes tourism between our destinations. Moreover, any initiative by another airline to operate in this sector is welcomed,” he added.