‘Curtin Volunteers!’ engages with longhouse community in Niah

MIRI (Nov 24): The ‘Curtin Volunteers!’, a student volunteer group from Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia), recently embarked on a three-day, two-night community outreach programme at Rumah Mandau Empenit, a longhouse community at Sungai Skrat 2 in Niah.

The programme was aimed at fostering cultural exchange, providing educational activities and necessities to children in the community, and giving non-Sarawakian students of Curtin Malaysia a memorable local experience.

According to a press release by the university, the programme saw an enthusiastic group of 19 ‘Curtin Volunteers!’ engaging with the rural community, comprising 33 families and 34 school-age children, through various activities.

They organised interactive and fun games for the children, providing them with an enjoyable and educational experience. Additionally, English tutoring sessions were conducted to help enhance the language skills of the children.

Apart from that, the students also learned how to prepare traditional delicacies like ‘Kuih Penyaram’, ‘Kuih Jala’, and ‘Kuih Sarang Semut’, as well as traditional basket-weaving from the women of the village.

The volunteers also carried out a community service with the locals there by cleaning and painting parts of the longhouse.

A Bokashi waste management sharing session was held as part of the programme, where the volunteers imparted the importance of managing waste effectively and carrying out other environmentally friendly practices.

To celebrate the cultural diversity and talents of both the volunteers and the longhouse residents, cultural performances were also organised. This provided a platform for both volunteers and villagers to showcase their talents while fostering cultural understanding and appreciation.

According to Curtin Malaysia’s acting head of Health, Counselling and Disability Services and Student Experience, Norsari John, it was the first community outreach programme by ‘Curtin Volunteers!’ following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The programme’s objectives were successfully achieved. Our volunteers gained valuable exposure to community engagement, further developing their understanding and empathy towards marginalised communities. Furthermore, the provision of educational activities and necessities to the children helped create a positive impact on their lives,” said Norsari.

Meanwhile, the president of ‘Curtin Volunteers!’, Jessie Mary Embong Felestine, said that ‘Curtin Volunteers!’ are planning to organise another community outreach programme with another rural community soon.

“‘Curtin Volunteers!’ remains committed to organising similar initiatives in the future, allowing our students to contribute to society and promoting a sense of social responsibility and cultural exchange among the Curtin Malaysia community,” she said.

‘Curtin Volunteers!’ is a student volunteer group from Curtin Malaysia that aims to create a positive impact in the community through various volunteer initiatives. It is one of the earliest and largest student groups at Curtin Malaysia. The group provides opportunities for students to engage in meaningful service and contribute to the betterment of society.

‘Curtin Volunteers!’ is a student volunteer group from Curtin Malaysia that aims to positively impact the community through various volunteer initiatives. As one of the earliest and largest student groups at Curtin Malaysia, it provides students with meaningful service opportunities to contribute to society.