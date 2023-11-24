Dr Annuar highlights need for Sarawak autonomy in education

KUCHING (Nov 24): State Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has called on the federal government to grant Sarawak some autonomy in education decision-making rights.

He said this is to allow Sarawak to expedite the implementation of the state-funded projects allocated for schools.

He said the matter needed to be ironed out as soon as possible as the current bureaucracy that requires federal approval has caused hassle to the implementation of the projects.

“Our ministry has achieved some progress in our pursuit for devolution of powers. Our counterpart in the federal government, especially the Minister of Education, has shown a lot of interest and kindness to us, to discuss on devolution of power.

“However, having said that, there are a lot of hurdles particularly the bureaucracies and we hope that this can be ironed out as soon as possible,” he told the State Legislative Assembly in a reply to Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap’s request for updates on Sarawak’s pursuit for autonomy in education today.

Dr Annuar acknowledged that many fellow GPS assemblymen faced problems in implementing school projects.

Elaborating, he said the matter had been raised to the federal education ministry and they agreed to grant Sarawak decision making rights over the implementation of state-funded projects for schools.

However, even though it has been approved, he noted that his ministry had yet to receive any black and white from the federal government on its decision over the matter.

“For the last two to three days, a lot of our assemblymen raised the issue of the delay in implementing the state-funded projects for schools. Even the repair of the door of a locker and other small projects also need to go to Putrajaya for approval. During our discussion, we mentioned that we want our state education department to decide and approve all these state-funded projects so that there is no delay in repair of our dilapidated schools.

“And they have agreed. But so far we have not received any black and white on that devolution of power, which allows the state director to approve all the small projects funded by the state government,” he said.

Dr Annuar quoted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar as saying during the Malaysia Day celebration in Sarawak this year that the state’s demand to regain its autonomy in education must be upheld as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The issue of autonomy has been highly anticipated among the people of Sarawak. It is so important and it is the time that we must get back what has been eroded.

“If Kota Sentosa asks for a timeline, it is not tomorrow, it is not next nor another 16 years but it is now for us to ask for the rights under MA63,” he said.

When asked about the financial implications if Sarawak is given full autonomy in education, Dr Annuar said Sarawak would need a huge sum of money to run its education programmes.

“Keep in mind, to run education in Sarawak, it needs RM4.7 billion. This amount is just for operational costs only, minus the development. The cost takes up almost 50 per cent of the state budget.

“Even though given full autonomy, keep in mind also that the obligation and responsibility to administer education matters lies with the federal government,” he said.

“However, the autonomy in education can be achieved through the provision under Clause 4 and 5 of Article 80 of the Federal Constitution that allows the state to administer the federal law and financial arrangement between the state and federal government that provides for such financial obligation,” he added.