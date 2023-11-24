Education Ministry has never banned any traditional song performance

GEORGE TOWN (Nov 24): The Penang education department has stated that the Education Ministry (MOE) has never banned any traditional song performance at language, arts and cultural events.

The department also added that it has taken necessary measures to ensure such a situation would not recur in the future.

“The MOE is aware of the viral issue regarding the ban on traditional song performance during the organising of the 2023 National level Tamil Language Carnival,” it stated, adding that such events are encouraged as it will boost interest among students and encourage the spirit of unity in a multiracial community.

The media reported that Penang state executive councillor Saundarajoo Somu and Bagan Dalam assemblyman Kumaran Krishnan had urged Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to intervene following allegations that the songs “Kadavul Valthu” and “Tamil Valthu” were banned from being performed at the launch of the MOE event.

“Kadavul Valthu” is a song about Hindu deities while “Tamil Valthu” is a song related to the Tamil language.

Sundarajoo, who is also Penang Tamil Schools Special Committee chairman, also alleged that a banner depicting Tamil philosopher and literature icon, Thiruvalluva was banned from being used. – Bernama