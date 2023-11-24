Fahmi points out TVS Christmas programme doesn’t need MCMC’s okay

KUCHING (Nov 24): Minister of Communication and Digital Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Fadzil has pointed out that TVS’ Christmas programme does not require the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) approval.

Fahmi said on X (formerly Twitter) that TVS’ licence condition from the ministry is specifically for live and delayed telecast.

He said this means TVS’ ‘A Christmas Carol, Sarawak In Diversity’ programme, which will be pre-recorded, does not require MCMC approval.

“As such, MCMC is not involved in the decision-making process,” he said.

Fahmi added that the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia (LPF) is under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

I have checked with @MCMC_RASMI@tvstvmy license condition is specifically for live & delayed telecast; prerecorded does not require MCMC approval As such, MCMC is not involved in this decision-making process LPF is under KDN https://t.co/74DqoAU2u9 — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) November 24, 2023

On Facebook, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said he was in contact with the ministry and relevant agencies to find a resolution to the matter.

“I was informed that this issue was not referred to MCMC Sarawak by TVS,” he said in his post.

The TVS programme slated for Dec 3, 2023 at Padang Merdeka here is believe to have been “postponed indefinitely”.

This follows the Association of Churches in Sarawak’s (ACS) decision to reject taking part in the programme after the television station turned down its request to change one of the carols.

In a letter to the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) dated Nov 13, ACS said it had requested TVS replace the song ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ with ‘O Holy Night’ but it was turned down.

TVS had reasoned, it said, that it was due to “religious elements and also due to the protocol from LPF (Lembaga Penapisan Filem) and MCMC (Malaysian Communication & Multimedia Commission)”.

The association pointed out that it had requested that the song be changed because “Christmas is about Christ. There is no Christmas without Christ”.