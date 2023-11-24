Inform relevant bodies before starting telco tower construction, contractors told

KUCHING (Nov 24): Any implementing agencies and contractors involved in the construction of telecommunications utilities in Baleh constituency are advised to inform the relevant departments and agencies first.

Nicholas Kudi Jantai (GPS-Baleh) said this is because if a problem arises later, officials from the relevant office can help to solve the problem involving the project site.

He said that a good communication system is a very important public utility to ensure that the administration and management system is more accurate and organised to continue to progress and develop.

“Injection of funds amounting to RM1.89 billion by the federal government to speed up efforts to develop telecommunications projects so that the telecommunications network covers far into the rural areas.

“Nevertheless, there are also problems that will slow down the momentum of implementation progress to erect a telecommunications tower such as the involvement of the tower site and misunderstandings between the contractor and the land owner. This happens because the contractor involved does not discuss transparently with the land owner.

“I have received a report from the land owner that the tower has been completed, but until now the land owner has not yet received the compensation payment as promised by the project implementer,” he said when debating the 2024 State Budget yesterday.

According to Kudi, there are also contractors and implementing agencies who do not inform the Resident’s Office, District Office or Land and Survey Office in advance about the project.

He added that the issue of the construction site needs to be discussed first to identify the tower that is built in the right location and the problem of ownership of the construction site can be avoided.

“This may be able to reduce the problem of delays in the completion of the project and thus help the dreams of the residents of the hinterland to share what their friends in the city feel and then be able to realize the state government’s agenda to complete all corners of the state with internet coverage and a complete communication system,” he said.

On other issues in his area, Kudi recommended that the state government consider making Tunoh a rice producer for central Sarawak, adding it has the potential to become a main rice-producing area in Sarawak.