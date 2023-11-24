LG Malaysia strengthens retail presence in East Malaysia with new shop-in-shop store in Miri

MIRI (Nov 24): Award-winning home appliance manufacturer LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) has opened its latest shop-in-shop store here in partnership with local electronics store Ngie Ann Trading.

The official opening on Wednesday marks a significant milestone for LG as it further strengthens its presence in East Malaysia, with this being its fifth store in Sarawak.

The store here provides customers with a first hand experience of LG’s premium innovative home appliances, and entertainment products within a unique and interactive retail environment.

Customers have the opportunity to explore and better understand their needs through the extensive product range available such as LG OLED TVs, LG WashTower™, and Objet Collection, which is LG’s latest line of aesthetically pleasing home appliances.

The store’s immersive setting allows for more personalised and informed decision-making when it comes to elevating the ambience of homes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ngie Ann Trading as we continue our expansion into East Malaysia. From this strategic partnership, we are eager to introduce LG’s latest innovative technology that will seamlessly integrate with the homes and lifestyles of the people in Miri,” said Justin Choi, managing director of LG during the opening of the store.

Emphasising the significance of the partnership, James Wong, general manager of Ngie Ann said: “We are honoured to be collaborating with LG to bring a fusion of top-tier home appliances and home entertainment products into Miri. We look forward to becoming the store of choice for technological advancement and lifestyle enrichment of the community.”

To celebrate the grand opening, customers can enjoy special promotions on selected models with limited units available.

Dive into an enticing bundle offer by purchasing the LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator at an exclusive price and receive a complimentary LG Sound Bar worth RM999.

Customers can also enjoy special deals for selected LG products such as UHD TV, sound bar, front-load and top-load washing machines, dryers, refrigerators and air conditioners.

Present at the opening ceremony were Ngie Ann Trading’s managing director Wong Kie Kei, managing director Tiong Lang Yiiun, marketing general manager Joan Goh, and LG Electronics Malaysia’s sales general manager Douglas Chung, marketing general manager Teo Yong Hung and Sarawak branch head Lina Goh.

The LG shop-in-shop store is located at Ngie Ann Trading, Lot 9535, Assar Commercial Centre, Jalan Cahaya, Miri.

For more information on LG’s latest Shop-in-Shop outlet, visit LG’s official website or follow LG’s official Facebook page for latest updates, news and promotions.