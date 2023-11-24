Lions Club of Kuching City raises RM19,000 from ‘Wish’ movie screening

KUCHING (Nov 24): The Lions Club of Kuching City has raised RM19,000 from its Fundraising and Charity Movie Screening last night.

The Disney movie ‘Wish’ was screened at TGV Cinema, Vivacity Megamall.

Event organising chairperson Irene Tan, who is also club past president, said all proceeds will be channelled to the club’s service projects for the community in the current and next fiscal year.

“With such funds in place, the club can continue to serve the community in various areas such as vision, hunger, the environment, childhood cancer, and diabetes,” she said, while thanking fellow Lions, friends, and relatives for their generous support.

The support club also gave away 125 seats for the movie to the Salvation Army Kuching Children’s Care Centre and Lembaga Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim Sarawak (Peryatim).

The children also enjoyed free popcorn and drinks.