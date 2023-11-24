Low lying areas in Bekenu, Ulu Niah flooded after continuous heavy rain

MIRI (Nov 24): Several low lying areas in Bekenu and Ulu Niah were hit by flood earlier today following heavy rain since Thursday.

Miri Civil Defense Force (APM) in a statement said that it received a report on the flood from the affected areas this morning.

“Following the report, a team of four personnel were deployed to the locations to monitor the situation.

“Among affected areas are Kampung Keluru Jaya Bekenu and Rh Justin Langgi in Ulu Niah,” it said, adding that no evacuations were carried out as at 4pm.

Based on the report from its personnel, the force said the main road leading to Kampung Keluru Jaya was impassable this morning to all types of vehicles.

“The water level at these areas are still increasing, and therefore we advise the community there to stay vigilant and to evacuate should the situation worsen,” it added.