Malaysia to host Southeast Asian Youth Athletics meet next year

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): Malaysia will be organising the Southeast Asian Youth Athletics Championships next year after the turn to host the meet this year was handed over to Thailand.

Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said Malaysia should have been the host from Dec 7 to 10 but it was turned down due to a lack of suitable venues.

“We have problems this year as no stadiums could be used for the championships.

“Stadiums at state level were under various stages of construction except Pahang Stadium which has yet to receive the certificate of occupation,” he told a media conference after the annual general meeting of the governing body here today.

In this regard, Shahidan said MAF will be sending 44 athletics comprising 25 men and 19 women for the meet in Bangkok.

According to him, the selection of athletes was made at the Malaysian Schools Sports Council Athletics Championship which took place from Oct 15 to 19.

“This is not an issue because we have sent a large team of athletes to compete and next year it is certain that almost all stadiums will be ready.

“If it cannot be held in Kuala Lumpur, we will do it in the states and among the states that are ready are Sarawak, Sabah and others so next year there will be no problem to organise it,” he said.

He said at the same time that MAF is intensifying efforts to reshape the development programme to get new talents as well as produce more potential young athletes in preparation for the 2027 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama