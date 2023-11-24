Man dies after crashing car into tree at Kuching’s Jalan Sultan Tengah

KUCHING (Nov 24): A man died after he crashed his car into a roadside tree at Jalan Sultan Tengah around 8.50pm last night.

He was identified as Mohamad Hazir Binar.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters from the Petra Jaya station found the driver in the vehicle upon their arrival at the scene.

“The unconscious 44-year-old was then placed on a stretcher as rescuers and medical services tried to resuscitate him,” said the statement.

However, the driver showed no vital signs and paramedics declared that he had died at the scene.

The driver’s body was later handed over to police for transport to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.