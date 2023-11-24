MP: More than 10 Mirian job scam victims stranded in Myanmar

MIRI (Nov 24): More than 10 Mirians are among the Malaysians stranded in Myanmar after succumbing to job scams, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

Since last week, some parents of the Mirian hostages have come to his service centre seeking help to rescue their children who are stranded in the town of Laukkaing in northern Myanmar following the recent unrest in the region, he said in a statement today.

Based on the information provided, he said there are over a hundred job scam Malaysian victims currently trapped there, and the ongoing insurgencies in the country have cut off their contacts with family members here.

“There are also over 10 Mirians that are now pending to be rescued and evacuated from Myanmar, and we have raised the family’s concern to the Foreign Ministry and will closely monitor and follow up the rescue and evacuation process of the Malaysians from northern Myanmar,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chiew urged Malaysians seeking employment or being offered jobs abroad to exercise caution and thoroughly verify the legitimacy of the employment in order to prevent becoming victims of fraudulent job syndicates overseas.

In a statement on Monday (Nov 20), the Foreign Ministry said 109 Malaysians were stranded in Laukkaing in northern Myanmar following the recent unrest in the region and many are victims of fraudulent job offers.

Wisma Putra said it was co-ordinating rescue efforts with the Malaysian Embassies in Yangon and Beijing, and the Consulate General of Malaysia in Kunming.