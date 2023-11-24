‘O Holy Night’ included in Christmas event, TVS and Unifor clarify

KUCHING (Nov 24): TVS and Sarawak’s Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) have denied that the carol ‘O Holy Night’ was excluded from the Christmas programme next week after the Association of Churches in Sarawak pulled out of the event.

They said in a joint statement that there had been a ‘miscommunication’ over the issue, which has been spreading on social media since yesterday.

“Addressing the recent posts on social media regarding the alleged exclusion of the song ‘O Holy Night’ from our upcoming Christmas programme, we would like to clarify that a miscommunication has transpired among the parties involved in the programme.

“It is imperative to highlight that the organisers have no intention of excluding the said song from the programme and in fact they are working to include the said song and are diligently preparing all the necessary elements for its performance,” they said.

They said the programme will proceed as planned on Dec 3 at Padang Merdeka with the participation of 1,500 people, adding that its aim was to showcase the essence of unity and Sarawak’s multi-racial diversity, which embrace differences in race, religion, and culture.

“Your understanding and support are highly appreciated as we strive to deliver an event that not only celebrates the spirit of Christmas but also emphasizes the unity within Sarawak’s rich and diverse community,” they said.

The programme, ‘A Christmas Carol, Sarawak in Diversity’, will be broadcast on TVS on Dec 23.

In the statement, TVS and Unifor also shared that the carol, ‘O Holy Night’, was performed during the TVS Christmas Musical Special broadcast on Dec 27, 2021.

Yesterday, a letter from ACS to Unifor dated Nov 13 was leaked on social media.

ACS informed Unifor that it was pulling out of the event after the television station turned down its request to replace the song ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ with ‘O Holy Night’.

The Borneo Post is contacting ACS chairman Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute for comments on the clarification.