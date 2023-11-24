Opar rep pushes for new Biawak clinic to be constructed

KUCHING (Nov 24): Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang is urging swift action to be taken for the rebuilding of Biawak Phase 6 Clinic at a new site.

He expressed deep concern about the current state of the clinic, housed in an old building for over 50 years, deeming it unfit for its purpose.

“It is only an old house being used as a clinic for more than 50 years and it is never improved.

“The site for a new clinic is ready, but as of today, there is no sign of approval for this clinic to be constructed.

“I urge the Ministry of Health through Sarawak Health Department to look into this matter amicably and we work together to get the approval done for Biawak Clinic, since the owner of the house wanted to take back the premises.

“We need urgent attention from the Ministry of Health to address this critical issue,” he said when debating on the Supply Bill 2024 at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

Highlighting another pressing concern, Billy said the outdated Lundu Hospital, one of the oldest healthcare facilities in Sarawak, needed to be improved and upgraded as it was no longer able to cater to the rapidly increasing population in Lundu District.

“The equipment gets obsolete due to advancements in technology.

“Since the site for the new hospital is ready and it is just next to Centex Lundu, there is no reason why the new hospital for Lundu needs to wait in a very long queue to be approved by the Ministry of Health.

“Once approved and completed, this hospital will benefit people from both Opar and Tanjung Datu constituencies,” he added.